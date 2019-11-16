Kingman Parks Commission to discuss priority plan

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Parks, Aquatics, Recreation and Golf Commission will hold its quarterly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 in Kingman City Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

According to an agenda, the meeting will open with reports from the golf course, the Recreation superintendent, the Parks superintendent and the director of Parks and Recreation.

The director’s report will include updated information on the White Cliffs Trail grant and Sunbelt Park.

A project team has been created to work on the city’s Parks, Open Space, Trails and Recreation Plan.

According to the agenda, the plan will be used to set priorities for the future of parks, open space, trails and recreation.

A focus will be placed on serving the recreational needs of youth, the documents noted.

The commission expects to discuss the summary of the plan, including members of the project team, community stakeholders, the strategic kickoff, and the project scope, schedule and budget.

Commissioners will also discuss guidelines for naming and renaming facilities, monuments and memorials.

Information provided by the City of Kingman