Mohave 911 | Nov. 17, 2019

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office made the following arrests for the week ending Nov. 15:

Burglary, Criminal Trespass

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Mark Gordon King, 48, of Meadview after responding to a residence and reportedly finding $10,000 worth of missing property.

On Oct. 31, deputies responded to a residence in the 4200 block of N. Bond Street after receiving a call from the property owner. The owner advised that he does not live at the residence, however, when he came to check on the property, he observed a male subject living in the residence and several vehicles on the property.

Deputies made contact with the male subject, identified as King, who advised he had “rented” the property from someone online and provided a lease agreement. Law enforcement says King provided a handwritten document that contained the property owner’s signature. The property owner advised that the signature on the document was not his and he had never given anyone permission to stay on the property.

King was reportedly unable to provide a description of the male subject he had allegedly rented the property from and the handwriting on the lease agreement appeared to match King’s.

A search of the residence revealed approximately $10,000 worth of property was missing that had been locked inside the garage and home, according to MCSO.

The sheriff’s office also reports that a search of the property revealed a car hauler that was reported stolen from California and a green Dodge Ram truck that was reported stolen from Mohave County.

King was arrested on felony charges of first degree criminal trespassing, second degree burglary, and two counts of theft/control of stolen property.

He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Domestic Violence

Vincent James Taylor, 34, of Kingman was arrested by sheriff’s office deputies Monday after law enforcement received two different calls regarding possible domestic violence.

At about 11:55 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, deputies responded to a residence in the 2200 block of Potter Avenue to a possible domestic violence situation in progress. Two different calls came in reporting a female subject was being assaulted by a male outside the residence, and that the male was dragging the female victim inside.

Deputies arrived and report hearing a female screaming from inside the home. They attempted to make entry through an exterior door, however, the door was locked. Deputies knocked on the door and announced their presence, and continued to hear the female yelling.

When the male subject opened the door, he was removed from the doorway and deputies contacted the female subject, who appeared to be covered in food and had a red mark on her lip. The victim alleged the incident began when she tried to leave to go to work and Taylor was trying to convince her to stay.

The victim alleged she tried to leave but Taylor would block her path. She alleged Taylor would hold her down and cover her mouth when she started yelling. Once when the victim was able to exit the residence, Taylor allegedly grabbed her and pulled her back into the house.

Taylor allegedly placed his hand over the victim’s mouth when deputies attempted to gain entry, and the victim alleged at that point she could not breathe.

Taylor was arrested on charges of aggravated assault per domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment per domestic violence. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office