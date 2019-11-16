OFFERS
Obituary | Georgie Ann Wetherill

Georgie Ann Wetherill

Georgie Ann Wetherill

Originally Published: November 16, 2019 8:44 p.m.

Georgie Ann Wetherill passed away at her home in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Oct. 27, 2019 at the age of 91.

Georgie Ann, a second-generation Arizonian, was born on Oct. 7, 1928 to Frank and Emma Kayser in Kingman, Arizona. She graduated from Kingman High School in 1946 and attended college at the University of Arizona. She was a tireless advocate for education and retired as comptroller for various school districts in Arizona.

She had a passion for volunteerism, devoting her time and talents to the Lions Club International for many years. She lived an active life of travel, crocheting, family, friends, baseball – especially the Diamondbacks – Wendy’s Frosties and her beloved dog Rocque.

Georgie Ann was a mother to five children whom she shared with former spouse George Witt; preceding her in death daughters Laurel and Cynthia; son Steven and great=grandson; Ryan. She is survived by her son Michael (Janice), and daughter Melanie (Patrick); grandchildren; Crystal, Frank (Susan), Kelly (Craig), Casey (Salina), Bradley (Amber), Peter and Timothy; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Nov. 23, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 425 E. Spring St., Kingman, Arizona, at 10 a.m. Graveside service to immediately follow at Mountain View Cemetery 1301 Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Arizona Lions Vision and Hearing Foundation, 3124 E. Roosevelt St., Bldg. D #1, Phoenix, AZ, 85008.

