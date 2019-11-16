OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Nov. 16
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | James Moore Mracek

James Moore Mracek

James Moore Mracek

Originally Published: November 16, 2019 8:45 p.m.

James Moore Mracek, 79, born in Clark County, New Mexico to Albert Francis Moore and Hazel Ann Mracek, left us on Nov. 4, 2019 to be with his Heavenly Father and children Joe, Albert and Marcus. He is survived by his sisters Miriam, Ann, and Donna; daughter Erin (whom he adored), grandchildren Shane and Toril, and great-granddaughter Leiden James.

The family will celebrate his life at a memorial gathering in the Hualapai Mountains in the spring of 2020 where his ashes will be laid on the soil at the cabin where he lived most of his life.

Jim’s parents moved to Phoenix in 1951 where he attended St. Mary’s High School. Jim later moved to Kingman, Arizona. He was a Farmers Insurance salesman, a Coors salesman, and he built and owned Gordo’s Mexican Food Restaurant in Phoenix. He was a Kingman fireman and paramedic, built his own cabin in the Hualapai Mountains south of Kingman, and owned and worked an alfalfa ranch by Trout Creek north of Wikieup, Arizona. He was a pilot, and sold aviation products for Chevron Oil.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, boater, fisherman, builder, mason, welder, fabricator, and cook. He could do just about anything given the need. He had a huge network of friends because he was so well-liked by everyone who knew him. He had an unmatched sense of humor and a lightning fast wit. His copious quips were always preceded by a glint in his eyes and slight grin on his face. You never knew what would follow, but you knew it would be priceless.

Jim classifies as one of the most unforgettable characters you will ever know. He will be missed by friends and family, but will never be forgotten. Express condolences at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

James Hamill
Obituary | Albert B. Noli Jr.
Obituary: James Oscar Stauch
Obituary: James Albert Lantz
Obituary:James Albert Russo

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News