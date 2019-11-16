OFFERS
Prep Soccer: Lady Bulldogs not backing down from the challenge this season

Kingman High's Esther Torres, left, and sister Elvira will be depended on to score goals this season. The Lady Bulldogs open the 2019-20 campaign at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 on the road against Lake Havasu. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: November 16, 2019 7 p.m.

Editor’s note: This is the first of four local soccer previews. Check out kdminer.com on Sunday night for Kingman High boys soccer, followed by Lee Williams girls soccer on Monday night and Lee Williams boys soccer on Tuesday night.

KINGMAN – It’s never easy to get thrown into the fire as a young athlete, especially when you’re unfamiliar with the level of competition. That was the case for the Kingman High School girls soccer team a season ago, but head coach Dave Kopecky thinks it could pay off for the Lady Bulldogs.

“This year I’m cautiously optimistic,” Kopecky said. “I kind of had to throw this year’s juniors into varsity games last season as sophomores. It was challenging for them because it’s a big adjustment from playing JV ball. Sometimes over half of the team out there were sophomores last year. So we took our lumps, but on the other hand they are really ready to play this year and they’re leaders. That’s exciting.”

Kingman dealt with its fair share of struggles a year ago, but that hasn’t hurt the turnout for this season. Kopecky estimated the program has about 30-plus Lady Bulldogs and he is excited for what that means for the future.

“We have some youngsters that are freshmen and sophomores who are looking like I might have something after the juniors leave,” Kopecky said. “It looks like we have a lot of stellar ones that I can keep mostly in the JV ranks this year, then look forward to them moving up and being leaders on varsity.”

However, the future is still down the road and Kingman’s focus is on the 2019-20 season which starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 on the road against Lake Havasu. The Lady Bulldogs then make the short trip to Lee Williams at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, led by a pair of juniors.

“Goalkeeper Alyssa Cedillo and Sophia Garcia are the captains this season,” Kopecky said. “Sophia is going to play the center of the field. She’s a very calming influence on the team and that’s a good person to have as a captain.”

Their leadership along with the return of goal scorers Elvira and Esther Torres will be crucial as the Lady Bulldogs battle it out in a tough 3A Northwest Region. Yuma Catholic finished a perfect 5-0 a year ago, with Northwest Christian close behind at 4-1.

“It’ll be another challenging season,” Kopecky said. “We have some of the top teams in the state in our region. For instance, last year Yuma Catholic and Northwest Christian both made it to the semifinals of the state tournament. They are both stacked and River Valley is always a challenge, so I’m looking for places where we might be able to shine.”

Kingman will have its hands full, hosting defending state champion Northwest Christian on Jan. 15 and then welcoming Yuma Catholic to town on Jan. 24.

However, Kopecky won’t have to go at it alone as he has some help to lead the Lady Bulldogs to success.

“Besides Shannon Murray my JV coach, we have two volunteer coaches,” Kopecky said. “They’re giving us their time and not getting paid – doing it for the love of it. It’s been really helpful to me to have four adults out here to work with the kids. We’re at a disadvantage because we don’t have a club and we don’t play year-round. And a lot of schools now do even at the 3A level.”

