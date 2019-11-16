OFFERS
Rants and Raves | Nov. 17, 2019

Originally Published: November 16, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

New testimony against Trump – So a guy is sitting with another guy at a restaurant. The second guy’s on the phone with President Trump. Guy one can hear the president on the other end of the other guy’s phone call? An amazing, impeachable offense.

Federal budget deficit surges to $134.5 billion in October – Democrats are the tax-and-spend party. Republicans are the spend party. How about a new political party that would be recognized as the “stop-spending” party?

School voucher dispute courtbound – Public schools are having hard financial times because budget monies are being syphoned off to private for-profit schools. The pursuit of money is now our national pastime.

New report paints dire picture of low-wage jobs – It doesn’t matter. We’ve got the conservatives in power. They will save us, right?

Barking dogs – The Hualapai Shadows subdivision has dogs barking at all hours of the day and night. One dog starts barking, and they all bark. Pet owners, please train your pets and give them attention.

As a patient I do not see a doctor so they can share their political opinion - Doctors, please don’t bring up the “Trump” word on my time. It makes you seem less intelligent than I know you really are.

