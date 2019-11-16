Rights of way dedications for Rancho Santa Fe interchange head to Council

KINGMAN – While there are not too many items on City Council’s agenda for its upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 19 meeting, included is an item of importance related to the Rancho Santa Fe Parkway traffic interchange.

Prior to the regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St., the City’s elected officials will meet at 5 p.m. in the same location for the work session.

Work session

A presentation will be given regarding the subdivision process and deadlines for subdivision approvals, and completion of required public improvements. The next, and last, item scheduled for the work session will see City Engineer Greg Henry discuss policies for street and sidewalk development for residential and non-residential developments.



Consent agenda

Staff recommends that Council accept a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area grant award in the amount of $20,000 for the Kingman Police Department. The money would be used for undercover investigations.

Kincheloe Construction has submitted a guaranteed maximum price proposal of $118,146 for underground utility pipeline construction and related infrastructure work on Robison Avenue between Western Avenue and LaSalle Street. The work will entail 498 linear feet of 6-inch PVC water line, a new fire hydrant and seven 1-inch water service replacements. Staff recommends approval of the proposal.

Matrix Design Group has sent letters to property owners along the proposed Rancho Santa Fe Parkway alignment.

Those letters ask the owners to donate rights of way and easements for the interchange project. Those who choose to do so can take a charitable tax write-off on the donation. Fifteen letters were sent, and staff has so far received six responses. Council will vote on acceptance of those donation packages.

New business

Mayor Jen Miles will read two resolutions under new business. The first is a resolution supporting the continuance of Amtrak passenger train service to rural communities.

The second resolution opposes the transfer of fourth priority Colorado River Water to Queen Creek in central Arizona. The Arizona Department of Water Resources received a request for consultation from the Town of Queen Creek and GSC Farms, LLC for the transfer of 2,088 acre feet of water from La Paz County.

The last item on the agenda is a department report from Parks and Recreation.

Information provided by the City of Kingman