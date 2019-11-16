OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Nov. 16
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rights of way dedications for Rancho Santa Fe interchange head to Council

City Council will meet for its regularly-scheduled meeting, starting with the work session at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19. (Daily Miner file photo)

City Council will meet for its regularly-scheduled meeting, starting with the work session at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 16, 2019 8:14 p.m.

KINGMAN – While there are not too many items on City Council’s agenda for its upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 19 meeting, included is an item of importance related to the Rancho Santa Fe Parkway traffic interchange.

Prior to the regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St., the City’s elected officials will meet at 5 p.m. in the same location for the work session.

Work session

A presentation will be given regarding the subdivision process and deadlines for subdivision approvals, and completion of required public improvements. The next, and last, item scheduled for the work session will see City Engineer Greg Henry discuss policies for street and sidewalk development for residential and non-residential developments.

photo

This map provided by the City of Kingman shows the location of the Rancho Santa Fe interchange.

Consent agenda

Staff recommends that Council accept a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area grant award in the amount of $20,000 for the Kingman Police Department. The money would be used for undercover investigations.

Kincheloe Construction has submitted a guaranteed maximum price proposal of $118,146 for underground utility pipeline construction and related infrastructure work on Robison Avenue between Western Avenue and LaSalle Street. The work will entail 498 linear feet of 6-inch PVC water line, a new fire hydrant and seven 1-inch water service replacements. Staff recommends approval of the proposal.

Matrix Design Group has sent letters to property owners along the proposed Rancho Santa Fe Parkway alignment.

Those letters ask the owners to donate rights of way and easements for the interchange project. Those who choose to do so can take a charitable tax write-off on the donation. Fifteen letters were sent, and staff has so far received six responses. Council will vote on acceptance of those donation packages.

New business

Mayor Jen Miles will read two resolutions under new business. The first is a resolution supporting the continuance of Amtrak passenger train service to rural communities.

The second resolution opposes the transfer of fourth priority Colorado River Water to Queen Creek in central Arizona. The Arizona Department of Water Resources received a request for consultation from the Town of Queen Creek and GSC Farms, LLC for the transfer of 2,088 acre feet of water from La Paz County.

The last item on the agenda is a department report from Parks and Recreation.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rancho Sante Fe interchange returns to Council agenda
City of Kingman to seek grant for Rancho Santa Fe
Traffic interchanges return to City Council agenda
Sales tax debate includes both I-40 projects
5 things to know about the City Council meeting today

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News