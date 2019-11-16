State Briefs | Survey finds gain in endangered red squirrel population

PHOENIX (AP) – Wildlife officials say an endangered squirrel subspecies in southeastern Arizona is fighting its way back after much of its mountain habitat was burned by a 2017 wildfire.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says the Mount Graham red squirrel’s population is stabilizing, with a 4% increase recorded in September during an annual survey that produced an estimate of 78 squirrels, up from 75 in 2018.

According to the department, the population peaked at about 550 in the late 1990s. Before the 2017 wildfire, the population ranged between 200 and 300.

Terrestrial wildlife specialist Tim Snow says the results are encouraging though much work remains to help protect the squirrel population.

The squirrel is found only in upper elevation conifer forests of the Pinaleño Mountains.

Deputies capture 2 after shootouts, carjacking, robbery

TUCSON (AP) – Two men are in custody following an armed robbery, a carjacking and two shootouts with police in the Tucson area.

Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier says the incident began with a robbery call at a dollar store Friday. Responding officers arrested one man while another fled.

Four minutes later, authorities say a deputy found the suspect’s vehicle and exchanged gunfire. The man drove off and later crashed, again exchanging gunfire with two deputies. He ran and carjacked a pickup truck towing a trailer.

KGUN-TV reports he was arrested following a ground and air search.

Napier says nobody was injured in the incidents.

Border Patrol agent shoots Russian man in Arizona

LUKEVILLE (AP) – The U.S. Border Patrol says an agent shot and wounded a Russian man suspected of crossing the border illegally in Arizona.

The agency said Friday that the man was flown to a Phoenix hospital and is expected to survive.

The Border Patrol says the unidentified agent attempted to arrest the man Thursday just east of the border town Lukeville.

Authorities say a physical altercation followed and the agent shot the man. The agent was not seriously injured.

The Border Patrol has faced criticism over its use of force in the past, but the number of shootings has fallen over the past few years.

Earlier this month, an agent shot and killed a gunman who opened fire near Sunland Park, New Mexico.

Arizona’s tiny desert owl has new chance for protection

PHOENIX (AP) – Environmental groups say a tiny desert owl that makes its nest inside cavities of Arizona’s saguaro cactus has a new chance for federal protection.

The Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity said Thursday an Aug. 5, 2021, deadline is set for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to decide if the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl should be protected again as an endangered species.

The owl lives in the Sonoran Desert in Arizona, the neighboring Mexican state of Sonora and southern Texas.

The pygmy owl was protected as an endangered species from 1997 to 2006, but lost that status following a developer’s lawsuit that resulted in the protection’s removal.

The center and Defenders of Wildlife filed a new court petition in 2007 to restore the endangered status and have been fighting since.

Phoenix man found dead in backyard; police say it’s homicide

PHOENIX (AP) – Police say they’re investigating a homicide case after a man was found dead in the backyard of his west Phoenix home.

They say the body of 33-year-old Gabriel Anton was discovered Tuesday night.

Police say it’s unclear what caused Anton’s death and they haven’t identified any suspects.

Detectives are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau.

Tucson bicyclist killed when hit by transit bus in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE (AP) – Authorities say a bicyclist from Tucson was killed Friday when struck by a transit bus on a highway in a Phoenix suburb.

The state Department of Public Safety said in a statement that the cyclist was struck by a Valley Metro bus while he crossed the U.S. 60 intersection with Greenway Road in El Mirage at approximately 6:20 a.m.

The bicyclist’s name was not released but the DPS said he was a 34-year-old man from Tucson.

The DPS said preliminary information indicated the bus had the right-of-way in the intersection and that the bicyclist “failed to yield to the right-of-way.”

U.S. 60 is also named Grand Avenue in parts of Phoenix metro.