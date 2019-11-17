OFFERS
Sun, Nov. 17
Javelina and turkey tags still available for spring 2020

A javelina is shown feeding. (Courtesy photo by David and Peggy Ballard)

By Don Martin
Originally Published: November 17, 2019 12:30 p.m.

If you are one of the Arizona hunters who was unsuccessful in the recent 2020 spring draw, or if you missed the draw deadline, your luck has changed for the better.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, you still have an opportunity to receive a hunt tag for the state’s spring javelina or turkey seasons.

AZGFD has posted a list of leftover hunt permit-tags on its website at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/.

According to a AZGFD, there are 6,097 hunt permit-tags that are still available for the following hunts:

– 2,018 general javelina

– 2,032 archery-only javelina

– 1,699 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina

– 235 youth-only javelina

– 99 general turkey

– 14 youth-only turkey

There are several ways for sportsmen to apply for the first-come, first-served permits.

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, paper applications will be accepted by mail only.

Mail applications to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. Successful applicants will receive a hunt permit-tag by mail.

On Monday, Nov. 25, completed paper applications can be brought to any AZGFD department office statewide, and a hunt permit-tag will be issued “over the counter.”

For more information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, legal methods of take and bag limits view the “2020 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison and Bear Hunt Draw Information” booklet online, or call AZGFD at 602-942-3000.

