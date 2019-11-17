Kingman Photo | Quilters Guild holds annual event

KINGMAN – The Kingman Quilters Guild on Saturday, Nov. 16 held its 11th Annual Quilts of Valor Program, and presented local veterans with specialized, patriotic quilts in appreciation of their service.

The guild is comprised of about 42 members, in addition to three long-arm quilting machines. Throughout the past 10 years, the Kingman Quilters Guild has presented around 300 quilts to Mohave County veterans.

“We know our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the breath of each veteran who serves to protect it,” Margie Huber with KQG told those in attendance.