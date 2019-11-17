OFFERS
Licenses & Permits | Nov. 17, 2019

The City of Kingman issued 15 business licenses in the week ending Nov. 15. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Daily Miner)

Originally Published: November 17, 2019 5:05 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 8: Brandon Wilcox: Kingman; gas meter.

Ambient Edge: 14750 S. Highway 95, Topock; HVAC installation.

Ambient Edge: 3880 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton gas furnace.

APO Electrical: 9575 Evans Lane, Mohave Valley; replacement panel.

Ambient Edge: 3770 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton package unit.

Bright Bulbs Electric: 10001 S. Harbor Ave., Mohave Valley; new poer pole with breaker.

Ambient Edge: 4070 N. Carrizo Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 3 ton heat pump with heat strips.

Joshua Uebersetzig: Topock; electrical service panel to manufactured home.

Bay Star Electric: 13437 S. Alturas Road, Topock; remove and replace electrical panel.

Old Trails Mobile Home: 5006 N. Huffman Road, Kingman; demolition of mobile home and concrete slabs.

Discreet Electric Service: Lake Havasu City; panel change.

De Vault Electric: 5102 N. Cowlic Road, Golden Valley; new power pole and 200 amp service to garage.

Twin Rock Enterprises: 4057 E. Fleet St., Littlefield; five power pedastals and RV hookup.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Nov. 15:

Aspire Medical Centers: 2302 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. G, Kingman; medical office.

Mike David LLC: 1710 N. White Cliffs Road, Kingman; internet sales.

Our Lady of the Angels: 701 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. K2, Kingman; religious organization.

City Towing: 3001 Eastern St., Kingman; towing service.

Kinextions: 995 Country Club Drive, Kingman; fitness training.

Bioplexus: 5218 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; medical equipment.

AMA Mechanical: 3840 N. Irving St., Apt. 6, Kingman; heating and air conditioning installation.

Jewett Acoustics: 3391 N. Evans St., Kingman; contractor.

MC Investments: 2102 Golf Drive, Kingman; real estate investor.

Kingman Creations: 2975 N. Prescott St., Kingman; retail trade.

Lanzisero Entertainment Group: 710 Eastern St., Ste. D, Kingman; restaurant.

Arizona Energy Pros: 20801 N. 19th Ave., Ste. 10, Phoenix; contractor.

Unique Home Builders of Havasu: 2149 Acoma Road, Lake Havasu City; construction.

Solar Ready Solutions: 1150 N. Hwy. 89, Ste. K, Ogden, Utah; solar installations.

Red Rock Curb: 5322 W. Missouri Ave., Ste. 2, Glendale; construction.

