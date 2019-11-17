OFFERS
Man arrested in connection with Bullhead City murder

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: November 17, 2019 10:57 a.m.

A man wanted in connection with a murder in Bullhead City has been arrested.

Benji Junior Nunez, 34, no address listed, walked into the Bullhead City Police Department and turned himself in at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, Bullhead City police report.

No information has been released about the murder or the victim or victims.

Police had asked the public for information about Nunez, and posted a photograph of Nunez and a description of his car on social media.

They were also seeking Bryan Zepeda, 21, and Brent Sekel, 23, for questioning.

Zepeda was questioned and faces no charges at this time, according to the Bullhead City Police Facebook page.

Information provided by Bullhead City Police Department

