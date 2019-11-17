OFFERS
Prep Soccer: Bulldogs focused on moving in the right direction

Kingman High's Jahir Boo, left, and Caleb Grimmett are expected to be solid contributors this season after combining for 10 goals and 16 assists a year ago. The Bulldogs open the 2019-20 season at 6 p.m. Monday Nov. 25 when they host Lake Havasu. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: November 17, 2019 7 p.m.

Editor’s note: This is the second of four local soccer previews. Check out kdminer.com on Monday night for Lee Williams girls soccer, followed by Lee Williams boys soccer on Tuesday night.

KINGMAN – A program does not materialize out of thin air as it needs young athletes to build a foundation for future success. The Kingman High School boys soccer team believes it is headed in that direction with the help of a young corps.

“I think this group will be dedicated, especially because of the incoming freshmen,” said Bulldogs head coach Kevin Roberts. “When they come to practice on days off of school and really show they actually want to be here, that’s a really big positive.”

That dedication will be crucial for Kingman as numbers have been the issue during the past few seasons. The Bulldogs had a large group of athletes show up a year ago, but then grades and other issues forced numbers to decline.

However, Kingman is in good shape entering the 2019-20 season as it welcomes back a number of athletes, including two of its top contributors – Jahir Boo and Caleb Grimmett.

Boo led the Bulldogs with seven goals and nine assists last season, while Grimmett added three goals and seven assists.

The duo will be important in helping Kingman stay competitive in the 3A Northwest Region that sent Northwest Christian and Wickenburg to the state tournament a year ago. Northwest Christian was the only region squad to advance past the first round as the Crusaders lost to Coronado in the 3A State Championship game.

“They are our main competition,” Roberts said of Northwest Christian. “I want to go out there and hang with them, even if we have to stay defensive. That’s the level that we want to be at. We know they’re state material.”

However, defense isn’t the only area of focus as the Bulldogs want the offense to fire on all cylinders after struggling to tally goals a season ago.

“The games we lost last year were by a big amount,” Roberts said. “So our goal is staying competitive in every single game and to get ahead and actually score some goals.”

Kingman will get that chance when it hosts Lake Havasu at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, followed by another home contest with Lee Williams at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Those will be early tests as the Bulldogs lost to the Vols twice last season and dropped a 6-0 decision on the road to Lake Havasu.

Nevertheless, those results won’t show the overall picture as Kingman’s future is bright.

“I think the program is headed in the right direction,” Roberts said. “(Assistant) coach Brad Noonan has led the JV for the past three years. He is really good at getting these kids to step up their game, especially having them stick around for the varsity game. I’ve noticed a big time progression, especially with some of the people who are in the 11th grade.”

And the dedication from the young athletes will be crucial as some will get a chance to play on varsity with only a handful of JV contests.

“We only have about four JV games scheduled this season, so there is a good progression for the later games to have a lot of people step up, especially for people who show up for practice,” Roberts said. “We’re a lot more disciplined in comparison to about three years ago when we were trying to get numbers on the field, so that’s a good thing.”

More like this story

