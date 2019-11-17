Young hunters bag 2 big game animals in 3 days

This may be one of the more interesting hunting stories for this fall.

It is a story about two young ladies and their quest for two of Arizona’s big game animals – elk and mule deer.

The story started like many others that you read about in my articles. Parents putting their children in for special youth-only big game tags.

But in this case the stories about the hunts and how they got the tags makes this very interesting and unique.

This year Kingman residents Rink Gordon and friend Kandra Short put their daughters in for youth-only mule deer tags and elk tags.

Kandra’s daughter Brooklynn is 12 years old. Rink’s daughter Aubree is 13 years old.

When the draw results came out, it was a mix of good news and bad news.

The good news were the girls were successful in drawing a pair of the 300 youth-only tags on the Kaibab, Unit 12A West.

The bad news was the young ladies were not drawn for the Unit 10 antlerless elk tags.

So plans were made to take the girls up to the Kaibab. Gordon had work issues that would require him to fly out of state, so they would only be able to hunt the first three days of the four day deer hunt. Aubree, who lives in Phoenix, would have just three days to hunt.

Then just a few days before the deer hunt started Rink got a text from the Arizona Game & Fish Department to call them.

When he called, Gordon was told that there were two youth-only elk tags for Unit 10 that had been turned in, and Brooklynn and Aubree, who had applied together for those tags, were the next in line for them, if Gordon wanted them.

But again, there was a problem The hunts were at the same time and Gordon had just three days to hunt with his daughter and her friend.

Was there any way that they could possibly hunt both deer and elk in just three days? Remember these units are over 250 miles apart!

Gordon said he knew it would be tough, but he told the Department the girls would take the tags.

Now there was going to be some serious planning and the young hunters would need a lot of luck to make all of this happen.

Gordon said he felt that the girls would have a better chance of filling their deer tags on the Kaibab, so they would hunt there first. Then if there was any time left, they would try for the elk.

The young hunters and their parents arrived in deer camp the night before the hunt opened.

Opening morning Kandra and Brooklynn, went out with their cousin Troy, while Rink and Aubree hunted in another area.

As it turned out, Brooklyn scored right away on a nice doe at 150 yards. Rink and Aubree saw lots of deer that morning, but the young hunter wasn’t able to get a shot.

The young lady was bummed out that she hadn’t had an opportunity, but as it turned out Lady Luck would smile on her, too. That afternoon Rink and Troy took her back into the field and she dropped a doe with one shot at 200 yards.

With both deer down and tagged, Gordon had to make a decision on what they were going to do next. He decided they would drive back to Kingman and hopefully leave early Saturday morning for elk camp.

“We got home at 3 a.m., and got a few hours’ sleep. We hooked up the trailer and off to Unit 10 we went,” Gordon said. They saw elk that afternoon but were not able to get on them.

Sunday morning and the same herd of elk were spotted. They watched as the elk bedded down. Gordon, Kandra and the girls, along with Rink’s friend Gene Keller, started off on a stalk.

“We got to about 300 yards from the elk, but we felt it might be too far for the girls, so we crawled up and got to within 200 yards and got them set up on the bipods,” Gordon said.

The elk stood up as Rink cow-called, and they both fired. Aubree hit her elk, but the shot was low. Rink and his daughter went over the ridge and saw the elk going up the other side.. “We couldn’t get closer than 300 yards, so I got Aubree set up again on the same cow and told her to hold high on the shoulder and shoot.”

The second shot hit the elk, but once again she got up. It would take one more shot before the cow was down for good.

Brooklynn also got some shooting but unfortunately did not end up getting her elk.

But the adventure wasn’t over yet. With time running out, several of Rink’s friends took Aubree’s elk to Kingman, while Rink and Aubree met her mother in Wikieup. Aubree had to be in school the next day.

Gordon summed up the fast-paced three-day hunting adventure by saying: “It is so fun hunting with the kids. That’s the best part of hunting.”

Aubree has now successfully taken two antlerless elk and two antlerless mule deer. She has also bagged a javelina.

For Brooklyn the deer was her first Arizona big game animal.