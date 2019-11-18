OFFERS
Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Kingman from 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 until 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Originally Published: November 18, 2019 3:46 p.m.

KINGMAN – In the event the Kingman area receives the 1.5 to 2 inches of rain currently forecast by the National Weather Service through around Wednesday, Nov. 20, those braving running water on foot or in vehicles should familiarize themselves with safety tips for such conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Kingman from 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. The watch comes as NWS forecasts Kingman could receive as much as 2 inches of rain from storms expected to start Tuesday and last through Thursday.

“Chances for rain will spread over northwest Arizona and the Colorado River Valley Tuesday afternoon and continue through Thursday,” NWS wrote on its website. “The best chances for thunderstorms and locally heavy rain will be Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon.”

A flash flood watch means those within the area should be prepared, says NWS. While the watch does not mean flooding will occur, it’s possible. However, should the watch be elevated to a warning, that means flooding is imminent or already taking place.

“If you are in the watch area, you should closely monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to take immediate action should heavy rain and flooding occur or a flash flood warning is issued,” NWS continues.

The National Weather Service reports that flash floods are characterized by a rapid rise of water over low-lying areas, and in some cases, can occur some distance away from where heavy rain fell.

NWS reminds the public to “turn around, don’t drown.”

If the road surface is completely flooded, turn around and don’t go through it. According to the National Weather Service, it only takes about one to two feet of water to float most vehicles, including SUVs.

Motorists should check to ensure their headlights, tail lights, brake lights, turn signals and wiper blades are working properly. Also, bald tires reduce traction on wet roadways and do little to prevent hydroplaning.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

