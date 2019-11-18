Bullhead City murder
One man has been arrested and authorities are seeking another in connection with a murder in Bullhead City.
Bullhead City Police say a male victim was murdered and a female was injured after an altercation at Marina Boulevard and Clearwater Drive early Sunday, Nov. 17.
Police are searching for Jonathan Wallace, 27, who is wanted on suspicion of first degree murder, according to a Bullhead City police Facebook post.
Benji Junior Nunez, 34, no address listed, walked into the Bullhead City Police Department and turned himself in at about 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17.
Nunez faces charges of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder, and is lodged in the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.
Anyone with information about Wallace is asked to call 928-763-1999.
Information provided by Bullhead City Police Department
