Come paint rocks with the Mohave Community College Art Club, Nov. 19

The Mohave Community College (MCC) Art Club presents Rock Painting at the Mohave Community College, Neal Campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave, Kingman in the ceramics lab, room 105-C from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Come paint rocks with the Art Club. This event is free and materials and refreshments will be provided.

Click here for more information.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at kdminer.com/submit-event.