Come paint rocks with the Mohave Community College Art Club, Nov. 19
Originally Published: November 18, 2019 4:53 p.m.
The Mohave Community College (MCC) Art Club presents Rock Painting at the Mohave Community College, Neal Campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave, Kingman in the ceramics lab, room 105-C from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Come paint rocks with the Art Club. This event is free and materials and refreshments will be provided.
Click here for more information.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at kdminer.com/submit-event.
Most Read
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Black Bear Diner: ‘Eat, drink and be beary’
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Obituary
- Rights of way dedications for Rancho Santa Fe interchange head to Council
- Kingman Miner becomes triweekly Nov. 20
- Kingman Miner Reader's Choice Awards
- Amtrak could cut Southwest Chief, ending passenger service to Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Truck driver allegedly driving wrong-way on I-40 is shot by Arizona State Trooper
- Local schools just received their grades
- Black Bear Diner: ‘Eat, drink and be beary’
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: