Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Nov. 18
Come paint rocks with the Mohave Community College Art Club, Nov. 19

Come paint rocks with the Art Club for free at the Mohave Community College, Neal Campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave, Kingman from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19. (Stock image).

Come paint rocks with the Art Club for free at the Mohave Community College, Neal Campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave, Kingman from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19. (Stock image).

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: November 18, 2019 4:53 p.m.

The Mohave Community College (MCC) Art Club presents Rock Painting at the Mohave Community College, Neal Campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave, Kingman in the ceramics lab, room 105-C from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Come paint rocks with the Art Club. This event is free and materials and refreshments will be provided.

Click here for more information.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at kdminer.com/submit-event.

Mohave Community College | Neal Campus, Kingman, AZ

Contact
