Keepers of the Wild offers Arizona holiday discount

KINGMAN – From now through Jan. 1, 2020, Arizona residents can head to Keepers of the Wild to enjoy 25% off general admission to the Wild Nature Park.

Those wishing to receive the discount will need to bring a valid Arizona ID. Admission costs $15 for adults, $11.25 for seniors and military personnel, and $9 for children.

Keepers of the Wild, 13441 E. Highway 66, is a nonprofit organization home to more than 150 exotic and indigenous wild animals, according to its website. All admission fees and gift shop purchases are used for animals’ food, shelter and medical care expenses.

The website lists the park’s hours of operations as 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. It is closed on Tuesdays, and on Thanksgiving and Christmas day.

Information provided by Keepers of the Wild