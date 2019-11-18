OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Nov. 18
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Soccer: Lady Vols hungry for more this season

Lee Williams seniors Natalie Sanchez, left, and Kendra Pease will be captains during the 2019-20 campaign. The Lady Vols open the season at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at Lake Havasu. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

Lee Williams seniors Natalie Sanchez, left, and Kendra Pease will be captains during the 2019-20 campaign. The Lady Vols open the season at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at Lake Havasu. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: November 18, 2019 7 p.m.

Editor’s note: This is the third of four local soccer previews. Check out kdminer.com on Tuesday night for Lee Williams boys soccer.

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team accomplished a lot a year ago, but that doesn’t mean it is done. Head coach Chris Selby is looking for more after the Lady Vols advanced to the postseason for the first time in program history during the 2018-19 season.

“My expectations for them are a lot different than year one,” Selby said. “I would say our goals are to get to the state playoffs again and win.”

Lee Williams battled Poston Butte in a 4A Conference Play-In match last season, but fell short 6-1. However, the Lady Vols have youth on their side this season and that should help them continue to improve in the 4A Grand Canyon Region.

“I would say we’re still young – we have 13 freshmen,” Selby said. “(But) the starting 11 is very experienced. As long as we don’t have any injuries, we’ll be a very strong team. But if we get hurt, we don’t have a lot of depth.”

Seniors Kendra Pease, Natalie Sanchez and Jocelyn Graffius lead the group of experienced starters and Selby has selected them as captains.

Pease tallied a team-high 11 assists last season and added eight goals, while Sanchez notched five assists.

The Lady Vols also welcome back Mackenzie Cathey, who led all players with 28 goals as a freshman.

But numbers don’t tell the whole story of this Lee Williams squad.

“I would say the strength of this team is they have great chemistry,” Selby said. “They’re like a family on the field. As long as we stay healthy, I think they can do very well.”

The strong bond will be important as Lee Williams battles 4A Grand Canyon Region powerhouses Flagstaff and Prescott, who finished first and second last season, respectively. The two squads also advanced to the quarterfinals of the state tournament and should once again make the postseason.

However, Lee Williams is focused on its season opener at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at Lake Havasu. The Lady Vols then host Kingman High at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.

When asked about a match he’s looking forward to, Selby kept his focus on the opener.

“One game at a time and that’s the first game,” Selby said of Lake Havasu. “We’re preparing for that game.”

The preparations didn’t just start though. Lee Williams has a number of athletes who began the process as soon as last season ended.

“The starting 11 on varsity have put in their time,” Selby said. “They play year-round on club teams and all of that helps. They are so much better from three years ago.”

Additionally, the Lady Vols have a strong core of youth with 13 freshmen. Selby foresees two of them – Grace Otero and Adriana Leon – earning time as starters on varsity.

The extra depth will be helpful because injuries can sometimes cause problems throughout the season. Selby, however, hopes Lee Williams doesn’t run into that issue.

“If we can be injury-free, I think we’ll go far,” he said. “There is not a lot of depth beyond our starting lineup. We’re going to have to stay healthy.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Soccer: Lady Vols keeping their aim toward state
Prep Soccer: Lady Vols kick off season with a win over Lake Havasu
Prep Roundup: Lady Vols take 2nd at Mohave County Tournament
Prep Soccer: Lady Vols show progress in setback to Flagstaff
Prep Roundup: Lady Vols shut out Wickenburg for fourth win

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News