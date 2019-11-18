Prep Soccer: Lady Vols hungry for more this season

Editor’s note: This is the third of four local soccer previews. Check out kdminer.com on Tuesday night for Lee Williams boys soccer.

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team accomplished a lot a year ago, but that doesn’t mean it is done. Head coach Chris Selby is looking for more after the Lady Vols advanced to the postseason for the first time in program history during the 2018-19 season.

“My expectations for them are a lot different than year one,” Selby said. “I would say our goals are to get to the state playoffs again and win.”

Lee Williams battled Poston Butte in a 4A Conference Play-In match last season, but fell short 6-1. However, the Lady Vols have youth on their side this season and that should help them continue to improve in the 4A Grand Canyon Region.

“I would say we’re still young – we have 13 freshmen,” Selby said. “(But) the starting 11 is very experienced. As long as we don’t have any injuries, we’ll be a very strong team. But if we get hurt, we don’t have a lot of depth.”

Seniors Kendra Pease, Natalie Sanchez and Jocelyn Graffius lead the group of experienced starters and Selby has selected them as captains.

Pease tallied a team-high 11 assists last season and added eight goals, while Sanchez notched five assists.

The Lady Vols also welcome back Mackenzie Cathey, who led all players with 28 goals as a freshman.

But numbers don’t tell the whole story of this Lee Williams squad.

“I would say the strength of this team is they have great chemistry,” Selby said. “They’re like a family on the field. As long as we stay healthy, I think they can do very well.”

The strong bond will be important as Lee Williams battles 4A Grand Canyon Region powerhouses Flagstaff and Prescott, who finished first and second last season, respectively. The two squads also advanced to the quarterfinals of the state tournament and should once again make the postseason.

However, Lee Williams is focused on its season opener at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at Lake Havasu. The Lady Vols then host Kingman High at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.

When asked about a match he’s looking forward to, Selby kept his focus on the opener.

“One game at a time and that’s the first game,” Selby said of Lake Havasu. “We’re preparing for that game.”

The preparations didn’t just start though. Lee Williams has a number of athletes who began the process as soon as last season ended.

“The starting 11 on varsity have put in their time,” Selby said. “They play year-round on club teams and all of that helps. They are so much better from three years ago.”

Additionally, the Lady Vols have a strong core of youth with 13 freshmen. Selby foresees two of them – Grace Otero and Adriana Leon – earning time as starters on varsity.

The extra depth will be helpful because injuries can sometimes cause problems throughout the season. Selby, however, hopes Lee Williams doesn’t run into that issue.

“If we can be injury-free, I think we’ll go far,” he said. “There is not a lot of depth beyond our starting lineup. We’re going to have to stay healthy.”