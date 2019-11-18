OFFERS
VFW adds flags at Chloride Cemetery

Some of the volunteers who worked to replace and replenish flags for veterans in the Chloride Cemetery are shown above. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 18, 2019 3:19 p.m.

The more than 200 veterans buried in the Chloride Cemetery have not been forgotton.

As part of their Veterans Day activities, more than 200 flags were replaced and replenished by members of the community, VFW Post 2190 of Chloride, and it’s auxiliary.

The post also recently collected items needed by Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany where many injured U.S. military service members are treated.

A luncheon was held. and socks and underwear were collected.

Information provided by Chloride VFW Post 2190

