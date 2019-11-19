Board of Supervisors: Bishop elected chairwoman for 2020

KINGMAN – No discussion was necessary. During the Monday, Nov. 18 Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board voted unanimously to make Supervisor Jean Bishop its chairperson for 2020.

“Time flies,” observed current Chairwoman Hildy Angius, who represents District 2. She thanked her colleagues for letting her lead this year and nominated Bishop of District 4 to take over – effective Jan. 1, 2020.

The supervisors approved the motion unanimously, after which Bishop nominated Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 to be the board’s vice-chair, a motion which was also approved 5-0.

“I’m also deeply honored to be appointed the first vice president of the County Supervisors Association of Arizona,” Bishop announced, bringing good news from the CSA meeting in Phoenix last week.

Perceived by some as the most moderate voice in the conservative Mohave County government, Bishop was attacked in February 2018 in an effort to remove her from the board. The recall petition was initiated by Jennifer Jones-Esposito, who said at the time she “finds Supervisor Bishop’s socialist voting record to be abhorrent.” The effort wasn’t successful.

Bishop has served as a supervisor since 2014.

She is planning on running again in 2020. Before joining the board, she worked for 12 years at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.