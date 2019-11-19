Clean City Commission to discuss recycling revenue
KINGMAN – Maximizing recycling revenue for Kingman is on the agenda for the Clean City Commission’s meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.
Commissioners will discuss purchasing additional equipment that will allow larger amounts of recycling commodities to be processed.
That action could include, for example, the purchase of a baler or compactor. The fiscal impact to the City is not yet known. Included in the discussion will be an update on the state of the recycling commodities market.
In other business, the commission will award prizes to winners of the America Recycles Poster and Essay Contest, and will continue to discuss updating CCC shirts to include safety features.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
