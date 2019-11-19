OFFERS
Wed, Nov. 20
Clean City Commission to discuss recycling revenue

Commissioners are set to discuss purchasing additional equipment that will allow the City of Kingman to process larger amounts of recycling commodities at the upcoming Clean City Commission meeting. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 19, 2019 8:20 p.m.

KINGMAN – Maximizing recycling revenue for Kingman is on the agenda for the Clean City Commission’s meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Commissioners will discuss purchasing additional equipment that will allow larger amounts of recycling commodities to be processed.

That action could include, for example, the purchase of a baler or compactor. The fiscal impact to the City is not yet known. Included in the discussion will be an update on the state of the recycling commodities market.

In other business, the commission will award prizes to winners of the America Recycles Poster and Essay Contest, and will continue to discuss updating CCC shirts to include safety features.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

