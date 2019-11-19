Come celebrate the launch of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Nov. 24
Soroptimists International of Kingman and the Kingman Elks will celebrate with a launch party for the Dolly Parton Foundation Imagination Library at Kingman Elks Lodge No. 468, 900 Gates Ave. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24.
This event marks the launch of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in the Kingman area offering children, birth to age five, carefully selected and age appropriate books mailed one at a time each month directly to the home of registered children.
Your children can come register and meet Mrs. Claus and her helpers who will be handing out snacks.
There is no cost or obligation to families and the only eligibility requirement is that the child resides in a zip code of 86401, 86402, 86409, 86411, 86412, 86413, 86431, 86433, 86437 and 86441.
For more information and to register online visit click here or contact Nani Chrimes at elksnani@gmail.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at kdminer.com/submit-event.
