Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Nov. 19
76.0°
Come play Toys For Tots Bingo, Nov. 19

Come out for a fun night of Toys for Tots Bingo hosted by the Kingman Golden Valley Association of Realtors at Diana's Cellar Door Wine Bar, 414 Beale St. in Kingman on Tuesday, Nov. 19. (Monica Brabant/WNI Photo Illustration)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 12:17 p.m.

Come out for a fun night of Toys for Tots Bingo hosted by the Kingman Golden Valley Association of Realtors (KGVAR) at Diana's Cellar Door Wine Bar, 414 Beale St. in Kingman from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person and includes admission, 6 games with 2 sheets of 4 cards per game.

Purchase tickets at the Kingman Golden Valley Association of Realtors Office, 1923 Kino Ave. in Kingman. Tickets will be available at the door if seating is available.

For more information, visit the KGVAR Facebook page or call 928-692-3222.

Dianas Cellar Door Wine Bar

