Flora, fauna and exercise offered at Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area
The Walking Hearts Club would like to introduce you to the non-motorized trail system at the Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area.
The group will host a 1.5 mile hike on Saturday, Nov. 23 in conjunction with the City of Kingman and the federal Bureau of Land Management.
The hike is slated for 10 a.m., and participants are asked to gather at 9:30 a.m. at the Camp Beale Loop Trailhead.
During the hike, information will be shared about local flora and fauna, other local outdoor activities, and outdoor etiquette.
Participants are asked to wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes, and bring sun screen, a hat, a light snack and plenty of water.
Information provided by Walking Hearts Club
