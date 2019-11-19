Free books! Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library comes to Kingman

KINGMAN – Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is coming to Kingman on Sunday, Nov. 24, and parents can bring their children to enroll them in the program that mails books directly to the home.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book-gifting program that mails “free, high quality books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income,” according to its website.

The library launched in 1995, and by 2003, it had mailed 1 million books to children in the United States. The 100th million book was dedicated to the Library of Congress last year, and the program now serves the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia and Ireland.

Now, thanks to Soroptimist International of Kingman and “Local Champion” Kingman Elks Lodge No. 468, Kingman will get in on the action. And in Kingman, just like everywhere else where Imagination Library has a presence, enrollment is “free, completely, 100% free,” said Nani Chrimes of the lodge.

Parents can sign up for their children, from birth to 5-years-old, to receive a new book each month by attending Kingman’s Imagination Library event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.



There will also be about six reading tables at the kickoff, at which members of the community, including first responders, will read book samples to children. Mrs. Claus will be there, too, and attendees will indulge in cookies, punch and other snacks.

“It’s a great community event to show people with children under the age of 5 how much there is out there that is totally free, and that we’re there to support them,” Chrimes said.



Those who live outside the Kingman area, but who still want to enroll a child in Imagination Library, will be provided with information about how they can do so.



“The community is going to be in a position to encourage literacy in their children, which is a really big deal,” Chrimes said. “Too many areas do not have a program like this.”

Aside from promoting literacy within the community, Chrimes believes there’s yet another substantial benefit to getting involved with Imagination Library.

“It gets everybody, adults and children, it gets their faces out of their cellphones, their IPads, their computers,” she said.