Holiday Shopping: 8th Annual Holiday Bazaar, Nov. 23

Come out and get some holiday shopping done at the 8th annual Holiday Bazaar at Kingman Elks Lodge 468, 900 Gates Ave. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Vendors will be featuring unique, one of a kind handcrafted items including home decor, Christmas decorations, gift items, food and more.

Admission is free and there is plenty of parking. For more information, contact Sherry at 928-692-0987.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at kdminer.com/submit-event.