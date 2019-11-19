Horoscopes | Nov. 20, 2019

Birthdays: Ashley Fink, 33; Dan Byrd, 34; Joel McHale, 48; Bo Derek, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do and be your very best. Show someone you love how much you care and what your intentions are.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Attend a networking function or get involved in something that gives you a different perspective on life and the options available to you. A partnership looks promising and will offer something that will change your life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You will impress some people with your charm and chatter, but not everyone. Play it safe to avoid being put in an awkward position.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may have trouble with one of your peers if you try to mix business with pleasure. Use your intellect when dealing with sensitive issues.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It’s essential to be fair when dealing with others if you want to avoid trouble or a change that may not favor you. Focus on self-improvement, not trying to change others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your timing is off, especially when it comes to personal or domestic situations. Don’t act on hearsay, spread rumors or get involved in excessive pastimes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Live and learn. Stand back and observe what everyone is doing. A professional change should be carefully considered if it has the potential to upset your lifestyle or relationship with someone special.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change at home will ease your stress. Strive to live within your means and set your priorities to mirror what makes you feel good and brings you the satisfaction you deserve.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You will have to navigate your way through sensitive issues if you want to avoid being caught up in someone’s drama. Take better care of your health.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your hard work will pay off, and the ideas you have will be well-received. Embrace a chance of a lifetime that is heading your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Slow down and think matters through. Avoid unpredictable people and situations.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When uncertainty sets in, take a step back and observe how everyone responds. Let your intuition guide you, and you’ll end up doing what’s best.