Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Kingman Photo | Wells Fargo supports community garden

Wells Fargo employees present a check for $438 to members of the Dig It Kingman Community Garden. From left are Nancy Christler, Teresa Faatz, Jon Mayberry, Sandy Carpenter, Gail Glasier, Raven Vasquez, Marguerite Bainbridge, Devann Mullen, Bobbi Benton and Denise Neath. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 19, 2019 8:19 p.m.

Wells Fargo has donated $438 to the Dig it Kingman Community Garden. The money was raised by selling chocolate-dipped strawberries, survivor bracelets and survivor keychains at Wells Fargo branches across the state.

The news release noted that bank employees also provide physical labor in the garden throughout the year.

For more information about Dig It Kingman Community Garden, visit, digitkingmancommunitygardens.org.

Follow them on Facebook at: Facebook.com/digitkingman

DIG it Kingman Community Garden

