Kingman Photo | Wells Fargo supports community garden
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 8:19 p.m.
Wells Fargo has donated $438 to the Dig it Kingman Community Garden. The money was raised by selling chocolate-dipped strawberries, survivor bracelets and survivor keychains at Wells Fargo branches across the state.
The news release noted that bank employees also provide physical labor in the garden throughout the year.
For more information about Dig It Kingman Community Garden, visit, digitkingmancommunitygardens.org.
Follow them on Facebook at: Facebook.com/digitkingman
