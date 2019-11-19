OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Nov. 19
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club recognizes members who are veterans

Veterans honored by the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club on Nov. 8, 2019 included, from left, Bill Ekstrom, Stu Anderson, Kristi Blair, Bob Najaka, Rob McCain, Bill McClure, Tim Griepp, Dan Messersmith, Michael Birnbaum and Ken Cunningham.

Veterans honored by the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club on Nov. 8, 2019 included, from left, Bill Ekstrom, Stu Anderson, Kristi Blair, Bob Najaka, Rob McCain, Bill McClure, Tim Griepp, Dan Messersmith, Michael Birnbaum and Ken Cunningham.

Originally Published: November 19, 2019 10:13 a.m.

The Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club recognized club members who are U.S. military veterans at its Nov. 8, 2019 meeting.

Veterans in attendance included Bill Ekstrom, Stu Anderson, Kristi Blair, Bob Najaka, Rob McCain, Bill McClure, Tim Griepp, Dan Messersmith, Michael Birnbaum and Ken Cunningham.

The recognition was accorded in observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman Photo | A program devoted to the veterans
Organization Photo: Kingman Route 66 Rotary
Rotary 66 Learns About The Stars
‘Refuse to be a Victim’
Performing (Arts) for Route 66 Rotary

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News