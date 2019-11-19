Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club recognizes members who are veterans
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 10:13 a.m.
The Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club recognized club members who are U.S. military veterans at its Nov. 8, 2019 meeting.
Veterans in attendance included Bill Ekstrom, Stu Anderson, Kristi Blair, Bob Najaka, Rob McCain, Bill McClure, Tim Griepp, Dan Messersmith, Michael Birnbaum and Ken Cunningham.
The recognition was accorded in observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club
