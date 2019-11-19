OFFERS
Kingman school bond defeated
Final tally certified by supervisors

Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert said voters overwhelmingly rejected the proposed Kingman Unified School District bond. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 8:02 p.m.

KINGMAN – It’s official. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Nov. 18 certified the final results for the Nov. 5 election.

Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert reported that all the ballots were counted, and the Kingman Unified School District bond has gone down in defeat.

The election, conducted via mail, asked all registered voters if they were willing to spend $35 million to fix up schools, and “the voters said no, very largely,” Tempert said.

Just 36.67% of voters approved the bond, while 63.3% voted against. The final tally was 4,722 “yes” and 8,157 “no.”

Every precinct in the school district voted against the bond.

There were no Kingman Unified School District registered voters in Wikieup and Peach Springs, but there were a few voters in Oatman and Yucca.

The single “yes” vote in Bullhead City was cast by mistake. Tempert speculates the error occurred at the printing company the county works with. When sending out 60,000 mail ballots, they must have put the ballot in a wrong envelope, he theorized.

“Someone in Bullhead City received an incorrect ballot and thought they were eligible to vote in this election,” Tempert said. “That’s the only way I can explain it.”

