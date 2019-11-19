Obituary | Charles Gregston

Charles “Garth” Gregston was born in Olympia, Washington on Jan. 12, 1955 to Charles and Dorothy Gregston. Garth passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on Nov. 10, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona.

Garth moved with his family to Yuma, Arizona when he was very young. Yuma will always be Garth’s home as that is where he was raised and also where he raised his own children.

Garth enjoyed helping people; helping patients at the hospital, assisting customers at the feed store, or driving children to school on the bus. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Garth is survived by his children; Erin (Gabe) Smith, Aimee (Matt C.) DeLooze and Brandon (Tera) Gregston, eight grandchildren which he loved and adored, and his brother; Glen and his wife Jennifer. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held Nov. 23 at the Kingman American Legion Hall at 5 pm. (225 E. Oak St.).