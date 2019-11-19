OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Nov. 20
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Leon C. (Duke) Crow

Leon C. (Duke) Crow

Leon C. (Duke) Crow

Originally Published: November 19, 2019 8:12 p.m.

Leon C. (Duke) Crow passed away at the Joan & Diana Hospice House in Kingman, Arizona on Nov. 10, 2019, with his wife by his side. He was born in Pierre, South Dakota on April 16, 1929, the eldest of ten children.

Following high school he tried several jobs before finding his calling. He became very successful as a supervisor and artistic brick mason including designing and building custom fireplaces.

He liked restoring antique cars, but Duke lived for his lifelong hobby of flying. In Korea, he flew planes and helicopters part time. He then came home to model airplanes. He thoroughly enjoyed helping others build and fly their own planes. He competed successfully at competitions at airfields all over the country.

His “family” of friends belong to the Kingman R/C Fun Flyers and other flying clubs wherever he has lived. He was always known for his gentle nature and kindness.

Survivors include his wife; Pat, sister; Mary Cayou of Colorado, brothers; Harvey and Charles Crow of South Dakota and numerous nieces and nephews.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Charles Hull Brimer
Obituary | John Robert Della Porta
Obituary | Neva Phyllis Buckallew
Obituary | Richard Christenson
Betty Williams

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News