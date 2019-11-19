Obituary | Richard A. Deason

Richard A. Deason was born Jan. 28, 1925 and passed on Nov. 10, 2019. Richard came to Arizona from Texas in 1936 and graduated from Tolleson High School. He served in the US Marine Corps, during WWII, flying reconnaissance and rescue in the Pacific and he had spent a lifetime farming and in the hay business.

Richard is preceded in death by three wives and Betty Mae Allison Deason, daughter; Gail Nixon, granddaughter; Marilyn Broderick along with three sisters and three brothers.

Richard is survived by siblings; Roger Deason and Dorothy Brown, daughters; Betty Rundquist and Janice Miller, seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Services will be Saturday noon, Nov. 23 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3180 Rutherford Dr., Kingman, Arizona.