Prep Cross Country: Vols, Bulldogs conclude season at state

Lee Williams’ Elijah Davis finished in 45th Saturday at the Division III State Cross Country Championship. (Courtesy photo)

Lee Williams’ Elijah Davis finished in 45th Saturday at the Division III State Cross Country Championship. (Courtesy photo)

By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 5:54 p.m.

KINGMAN – Every cross country athlete works hard all season to prepare for the state championship. Not everyone advances to the final race, but the ones that do get the chance to gain insight and make improvements against the best of the best.

Lee Williams and Kingman high schools got that opportunity Saturday as eight local athletes competed at the Division III State Cross Country Championship in Phoenix.

Elijah Davis led the way as the Vols sophomore ran a 17:48.4 for 45th place, followed by Cade Cantrell in 148th (19:27.2), William Chmiel in 163rd (19:45.3), Hunter Serrano in 186th (20:17.1), Jonathan Allred in 198th and Aden Weidner in 226th. The Vols competed as a team and finished 27th out of 32 schools.

“I’m proud of the effort every athlete gave Saturday,” said Lee Williams head coach Joan Abraham. “Elijah Davis had a good day. My usual No. 2-4 runners were sick all week. Cade and Hunter ran, but you could tell they were struggling. Jacob Peterson wasn’t even able to make it to the meet. It was not our best day, but the heart these kids had was incredible.”

photo

Kingman’s Lily Smith ran a 24:06.3 for 130th place at the Division III State Championship. (Courtesy photo)

Meanwhile, Alexis Hecker was the lone Lady Vol runner to compete and capped her senior campaign with a 98th-place finish at 22:50.6.

“Alexis Hecker ran well,” Abraham said. “I’m very proud that she was able to make it back to state for the third year.”

Kingman’s Lily Smith rounded out the local athletes as the sophomore ran a 24:06.3 for 130th place.

