Prep Soccer: Vols ready to take it up another notch

KINGMAN – A note card has a variety of purposes from writing down important information to studying for a test, but sometimes it can be used for long-term goals.

The Lee Williams High School boys soccer team will be the first to tell you that after it decided on some objectives for the 2019-20 season.

“Over the summer we did some workouts and I had the guys fill out note cards,” said Vols head coach Mike Bertelsbeck. “On each side of the note card was a personal goal and a team goal. Each one of the kids’ goal is to make it to state this year.”

Lee Williams hasn’t advanced to the state tournament since 2015-16 when it played in Division IV, Section I. The Vols finished that season at 6-5-1 and 5-2 in the section – both program bests.

Lee Williams did match the six victories last season, but a 2-4 mark in the 4A Grand Canyon kept it out of the postseason.

The Vols are determined to change that in Bertelsbeck’s second year at the helm.

“Our guys have bought in to the fact that we can compete with anybody in the state and in our region,” Bertelsbeck said. “If they carry that mindset through the season and are willing to work hard and put in the effort to grow every game, I don’t see why we wouldn’t be playing in February. Not just the first week, but late into the month.”

It still won’t be easy as Lee Williams lost seven seniors from a season ago, including Cayden Robles, who scored a team-high 13 goals. However, offensive weapons Leonardo Leon (12 goals) and Gabriel Otero (10 goals) are back as juniors.

Additionally, some young Vols are also expected to contribute this season.

“Two of the freshmen we had last year are going to see extensive playing time this year as sophomores – Angel Larios and Michael Goodgion,” Bertelsbeck said. “They were smaller during their freshmen year, (but) give them a year and they’ve grown quite a bit – both mentally and physically. They’re going to play some big roles as far as the midfield is concerned and playing up top. I look for them to do big things.”

Bertelsbeck also mentioned junior Jose Urtiz, a starting center back last season, will be the anchor of the defense.

But no matter who steps on the field, it will be all hands on deck in a tough 4A Grand Canyon Region. Prescott and Flagstaff both finished at 5-1 last season and advanced to the 4A State Tournament. Flagstaff lost in the semifinals, while Prescott fell to Salpointe Catholic in the championship game.

“It’s my second year and the expectations are still high,” Bertelsbeck said. “Like I said last year, we want to make our statement for northwest Arizona, as far as soccer is concerned. We play in a tough region and we’re probably one of the smaller schools in the region. It doesn’t afford us a lot of kids that come out. We’re kind of dealt a slight hand in that, but the kids we do have out are talented.”

And the future is also bright as the Vols have 13-plus freshmen who will make up the JV roster. However, some of those athletes could see playing time on varsity later in the season.

The focus right now is on the season opener at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Kingman High. Lee Williams won both meetings with the Bulldogs last season, but each year is a different story.

The Vols follow their city rivalry matchup with a trip to Marcos de Niza at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9.

“Marcos de Niza came here last year and beat us 2-1 to take us off our win streak,” Bertelsbeck said. “It was a little bit of a chippy game and I know the kids are eager to kind of get some redemption there. That’s a big game right off the bat.”