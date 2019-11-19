OFFERS
Wed, Nov. 20
Safeway’s Turkey Bucks, community raise $4,700 for local veterans

Safeway’s Heather Norris hands Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council Director Pat Farrell a stack of turkey hands from those who rounded up their bills for the Turkey Bucks program. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Safeway’s Heather Norris hands Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council Director Pat Farrell a stack of turkey hands from those who rounded up their bills for the Turkey Bucks program. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: November 19, 2019 8:06 p.m.

KINGMAN – The holidays are known for families gathering around the table for hot, home-cooked meals. But there are local veterans who do not have access to such feasts, and that didn’t sit right with Safeway, the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, and apparently the community.

Heather Norris, deli manager at Safeway’s 3125 Stockton Hill Road location, said it was about three years ago that she began contacting community members. She was looking for recipients for Safeway’s Turkey Bucks program, which supports local families in need of dinners for the holiday season.

“Nine out of 10 people directed me to Pat Farrell, and now this is the third year,” Norris said.

Pat Farrell is the president of the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, a nonprofit organization that works to give veterans a “hand up” in a multitude of ways. Now, add distributing turkey dinners to local veterans to its list of services.

“Last year, our total for Turkey Bucks for Thanksgiving and Christmas was $5,400,” Norris said. “Right now for Thanksgiving, I’m donating $4,700. Eighty-five turkey dinners.”

The contributions made by community members mean a lot to Norris, who holds veterans in high regard as her father also served his country.

“I love it,” she said of the community’s support and the program’s growth. “It makes me want to cry.”

Veterans who receive the meals will be able to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal complete with a 10- to 12-pound turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce, and a dozen dinner rolls. Each meal costs about $55.

“Our veterans appreciate it, helping out a lot of down-and-out people,” Farrell said. “There are a lot of them out there living on $600 a month. Some of them are more than that, don’t get me wrong, but some of them are really hurting bad and this really makes a difference to them. It’s the little things that make a difference in life.”

