11th Annual Kingman Turkey Trot, Nov. 28
The 11th Annual Kingman Turkey Trot will start in the front of Kingman Regional Medical Center (KRMC), 3801 Santa Rosa Dr. at 8 a.m. sharp on Thursday, Nov. 28.
Come out and run, walk, race or just have fun at this wonderful event with a desert/road course and great awards for overall, masters, grand masters, age groups and new race/course records.
Cost is $30 per person. Click here to register.
For more information, contact Chris Brady at 937-304-9357 or at cbrady535@yahoo.com.
