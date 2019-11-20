11th Annual Kingman Turkey Trot, Nov. 28

The 11th Annual Kingman Turkey Trot will start in the front of Kingman Regional Medical Center (KRMC), 3801 Santa Rosa Dr. at 8 a.m. sharp on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Come out and run, walk, race or just have fun at this wonderful event with a desert/road course and great awards for overall, masters, grand masters, age groups and new race/course records.

Cost is $30 per person. Click here to register.

For more information, contact Chris Brady at 937-304-9357 or at cbrady535@yahoo.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at kdminer.com/submit-event.