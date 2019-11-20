High-speed ‘Ford v Ferari’ is ‘exquisitely fierce’

24 Hours of Le Mans: Twenty-four hours of non-stop driving at 200 mph on an eight-mile lap totaling 3,000 miles. For racing enthusiasts, “Ford v Ferrari” tells the true story of racing icon Carroll Shelby and the lesser known, though equally remarkable, Ken Miles. The film is dominated by American attitude, determination and ingenuity which births Ford’s GT-series race cars and leads to a win in the famed 1966 Le Mans race. The acting is brilliant, the cars are superb, the cinematography is ardent and the plot is so simple and true to life that it’s exquisitely fierce.

Plot (Spoilers)

Henry Ford II, the company’s namesake, wants to buy Ferrari Corporation from its namesake and founder, Enzo Ferrari. The deal is set and Ford executives descend on Ferrari headquarters. At the last minute, Enzo changes his mind, insulted by an aspect of the deal. Disrespected, Henry Ford II tells his guys to make a car that can defeat Ferrari in every prestigious race. Ford loses in 1965’s Le Mans but is undaunted.

In Le Mans 1966, Ford dominates with three cars in the lead. Ford executives want a photo-finish of the race to showcase their dominance and teamwork to the world. The leader Miles is asked to fall back to cross the finish line with the other two cars. Unbeknownst to Miles, one of the Ford cars actually had a 26 foot lead from the starting line. That driver, Bruce McLaren, would be declared the winner along with his co-driver, Chris Amon.

Miles was robbed of being the first driver to win the triple crown of Daytona, Sebring and Le Mans in the same year. Miles would die a month later in what many have deemed a suspicious accident while testing a car at 200 mph on a straightaway. You can watch the photo-finish on YouTube at https://www.thewrap.com/ford-v-ferrari-fact-check-did-le-mans-66-really-end-that-way/

Cinematography

The film shuns special effects and passionately demolishes actual luxury sports cars for beautiful carnage. There are numerous racing movies that have been made but with a 2.5 hour runtime few devote this much attention to 460 cars as characters. Thrilling shots from the roadway up to the fender of the speeding car as it vanishes down a wet speedway creates an exhilarating experience and respect for speed.

Christian Bale as Ken Miles

Ken Miles is a mechanic savant. Driving a car, he feels imperceptible errors in performance and promptly rehabs the issue, working tirelessly without sleep until it’s perfect. Sharing Mile’s heritage as British by birth, Bale trained with a friend of Miles’ and was able to hone his temperament and mannerisms.

Bale is incredible in the film. He portrays Miles as a man who didn’t want to disappoint his family and once he was given the green light by his wife Millie, he goes full throttle into 100% OCD perfection to race the perfect race in the perfectly built car. A fun scene that can be described as a brawl between Batman and Bourne featuring the “llama bite” is testament to the cast’s chemistry.

Matt Damon as Carroll Shelby

Damon captures Shelby’s swagger and voice with a performance that is superbly nuanced. He displays the teeter-totter relationship and save-yourself attitude that defined Shelby’s commitment to Ford Corp. Shelby was sorry-not-sorry about decisions he made to maintain his prominence. What Damon fails to capture is Shelby’s grotesque arrogance.

Watch the real Carroll Shelby discuss his time with Ford and the movie here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rzq4DeTjZ1A

Caitriona Balfe as Millie Miles

In a film that is dominated by men, Balfe is given a considerable role as Mile’s wife. Far from being the behind-the-scenes worry wart or a shedder of quiet tears over her husband’s adultery with cars, Millie is a front-and-center supporter of Mile’s artistry and dedication. She’s also the only woman with a speaking role.



History

In the 96-year history of the 24 Hour Le Mans, the United States has won 18 times with 12 American racers behind France (44), United Kingdom (42) and Germany (31). Ford cars won four consecutive races in 1966, 1967, 1968 and 1969. American drivers have primarily won in cars manufactured by Porsche and, ironically, Ferrari.

You can see the list of all winning teams and cars at the official Le Mans site: http://www.les24heures.fr/index.php/database/palmaresdes24hdumans



Ford’s up-yours legacy has continued with the debut of the Mustang Shelby GT1000, which remains in the top 20 for world’s most-powerful car and fastest car.

Drama & Racing Fans: 5 out of 5 GT40s Action Fans: 4 out 5 Porsches People Who Don’t Care About Technical Jargon or Motorsports: 0 out of 5 Pintos