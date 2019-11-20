Kingman Council takes a stand on Amtrak

KINGMAN – City Council sounded off on train service at its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 19, approving a resolution in support of continued Amtrak passenger train service to and from rural communities.

“People were very, very concerned about the train continuing to serve Kingman,” Mayor Jen Miles said of attendance at a recent meeting held on the subject.

Amtrak budget priorities threaten long-distance, inter-city train service in favor of trains on more heavily traveled eastern corridors.

City Manager Ron Foggin also commented on the resolution. He said it shows the City’s support for the continuance of federal funding for passenger rail.

“We have a number of folks in our community that utilize the rail, and it’s not just for nostalgia…,” Foggin said. “This isn’t just a matter of train service where it’s ‘Hey let’s go take a train ride because it’s something fun to do.’ People are actually using this form of transportation and the federal funding is critical to that.”

The mayor said there are more than 9,000 passengers that get on and off the train in Kingman every year. Amtrak’s Southwest Chief stops twice a day in the city on its Chicago to Los Angeles route.

“That’s quite an impact, and we need to continue it,” Miles said.

The resolution was unanimously approved and will be sent to Kingman’s congressional delegates.