Kingman man allegedly threatens restaurant employees with iron rod
KINGMAN – Roger Donald Denny, 54, of Kingman, was arrested by the Kingman Police Department Monday, Nov. 18 when officers were called to a local restaurant on a report of a male subject wielding a large metal pole.
At about 10 p.m., officers responded to a restaurant in the 3200 block of Andy Devine Avenue. KPD had received a 911 report of a male subject wielding a large metal pole, threatening employees and damaging television monitors. However, the suspect left the store before officers arrived.
The suspect was later located a few blocks away and identified as Denny. According to KPD, its investigation determined that Denny had entered the store carrying a 6-foot “T-post,” basically an iron rod, and threatened two employees before damaging two television monitors.
Law enforcement says Denny admitted involvement in the offense. Investigators have not determined a motive, but believe Denny was suffering from a mental or emotional event.
He was arrested on suspicion of two felony counts of aggravated assault and one count of misdemeanor criminal damage. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
Information provided by the Kingman Police Department
