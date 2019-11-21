Approved resolutions opposing the transfer of Colorado River water rights

Kingman City Council is helping its neighboring cities of Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City retain their water rights.

At its Tuesday, Nov. 19 meeting the council approved a resolution in opposition to the transfer of 2,088 acre feet of fourth-priority Colorado River water from GSC Farms, LLC in La Paz County to the Town of Queen Creek.

City Manager Ron Foggin said the transfer, if approved, could cripple growth in Bullhead and Lake Havasu.

“This really is a resolution of support for our neighbors,” Foggin explained. “The transfer of this water, if allowed, would basically cripple Bullhead and Havasu maybe to a point where they would be unable to grow into the future. So this is really the future of Bullhead and Havasu.”

Mayor Jen Miles said such a water transfer would set a bad precedent.

“It really sets a precedent that we do not want, and it’s just important to support the river cities even though we don’t rely on the Colorado River ourselves,” Miles said.

With the unanimous passage of the resolution, the mayor was to present the resolution to the Department of Water Resources at a public-comment session on the issue Wednesday, Nov. 20 in Bullhead City.

Foggin said one good turn could lead to another.

“Obviously, this doesn’t affect us. But in showing support for our sister cities in the region, we can hope for the same kind of support back our way when we have water issues we’re dealing with,” Foggin said.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors also unanimously approved a resolution opposing the water transfer at its meeting on Monday, Nov. 18.