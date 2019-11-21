‘Drive hammered, get nailed’

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, and motorists should take note that those funds will be used for enhanced, targeted DUI and impaired driving enforcement through September 2020.

The goal of the Impaired Driving Program is to reduce alcohol and drug related driving fatalities and injuries through enforcement, education, and public awareness throughout Arizona, KPD wrote in a press release.

The Kingman Police Department actively participates in the Western Arizona DUI Task Force, which includes the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, and other local agencies along the Colorado River.



The Western Arizona DUI Task Force will conduct DUI saturation patrols through the year during holidays and special events when incidents of impaired drivers are typically higher.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is commonly referred to as “Wild Turkey Wednesday,” wrote KPD, and the department will then kickoff the holiday DUI enforcement season in partnership with the Western Arizona DUI Task Force by conducting saturation patrols with officers out looking for impaired drivers.

The aggressive enforcement will occur every weekend from this weekend through New Year’s Day.

“The Kingman Police Department encourages people to plan ahead and obtain a designated driver as the cost of driving impaired is high,” cautions KPD.

“The penalties if you choose to drive impaired include jail time, thousands of dollars in fines and court fees, suspension of driving privilege and license, vehicle impoundment for a mandatory 30 days, and other expenses.”

And there are consequences to human life as well.

In 2018, Mohave County had 176 alcohol-related crashes which resulted in eight fatalities and 94 injuries, according to Arizona Department of Transportation 2018 Arizona Crash Facts.

“The Kingman Police Department wishes everyone a safe holiday season. If you choose to drink, use a designated drive, rideshare, or taxi service. If you suspect an impaired driver please contact your local law enforcement agency.”

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department