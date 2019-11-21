Hirz, Madsen to wed in San Diego
Originally Published: November 21, 2019 7:20 p.m.
Samantha Hirz of Kingman is engaged to be wed to Cameron Madsen of El Dorado Hills, California.
Hirz is the daughter of Tracie Hirz and Jimmy Schimke of Kingman. She is a student at Brigham Young University of Idaho.
Madsen is the son of Diana and Don Madsen of El Dorado Hills. He is a student at Brigham Young University of Idaho.
The couple will be married on Saturday, Dec. 21 in the San Diego Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They will reside in Rexburg, Idaho, after a honeymoon in Thailand.
Most Read
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Mohave 911
- Rights of way dedications for Rancho Santa Fe interchange head to Council
- Kingman Miner Reader's Choice Awards
- Excessive barking could cost dog owners $250
- Obituary
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Black Bear Diner: ‘Eat, drink and be beary’
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: