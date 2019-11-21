Hirz, Madsen to wed in San Diego

Samantha Hirz of Kingman is engaged to be wed to Cameron Madsen of El Dorado Hills, California.

Hirz is the daughter of Tracie Hirz and Jimmy Schimke of Kingman. She is a student at Brigham Young University of Idaho.

Madsen is the son of Diana and Don Madsen of El Dorado Hills. He is a student at Brigham Young University of Idaho.

The couple will be married on Saturday, Dec. 21 in the San Diego Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They will reside in Rexburg, Idaho, after a honeymoon in Thailand.