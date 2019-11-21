OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Nov. 21
Horoscopes | Nov. 21, 2019

Originally Published: November 21, 2019 5 a.m.

Birthdays: Carly Rae Jepsen, 34; Jena Malone, 35; Michael Strahan, 48; Goldie Hawn, 74.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don't stop dreaming. Where there is a will, there is a way to make changes that will improve your life. Work hand in hand with someone you love, and more significant opportunities will unfold. Expand your mind, improve your health and make romance a priority. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Making changes to the way you approach your work or your everyday routine will make those close to you stand up and take a greater interest in what you do. Include people you enjoy spending time with in your plans. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a moment to breathe. Don't rush something that needs more time, or you may suffer a loss. Situations will quickly get blown out of proportion if you let your emotions take over and you make invalid assumptions. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You need to delegate your time with care. How you get along with others will make a difference when it comes to your accomplishments. Be open to change, but be smart enough to monitor what others do without taking over. 4 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your speed and agility will pay off. Stay focused on what's important and needs to be completed, and don't waste time on unnecessary chatter that could lead to trouble. Avoid an argument, and distance yourself from unpredictable people and situations. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do the groundwork, get your facts straight and be willing to do whatever it takes to put your plans in motion. Protect against poor health or people trying to entice you into something you know isn't right for you. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of matters that could affect your home, personal documents or livelihood. Emotional spending will add to your stress. Stick to a minimalist lifestyle, and you'll feel much better about upcoming events, prospects and your relationship with someone special. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Set up interviews, check out job listings and look for something that excites you. There is money to be made; personal changes will encourage a better lifestyle. Question what's essential and how you would like to move forward. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Concentrate on what you need to do to keep the peace. Avoid being trapped in someone's dilemma. Face facts, stick to the truth and make a point to avoid indulgence. Someone around you can't be trusted, so don't share personal information. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look at the choices you have, the changes that are taking place and how you can use the knowledge you have to make the most of a possible opportunity. Speak up and offer ideas - an exciting offer will come your way. 5 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stay on top of whatever job you are given. Refuse to let the changes others make affect your life. Know when to say no and do your own thing. Don't trust someone to be fair. Emotional manipulation is apparent. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at the possibilities before making a decision. Given the chance, someone will take advantage of you. Use your insight and intelligence when it comes to joint ventures. Show your strength of character, and you will deter interference. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are insightful, responsible and thoughtful. You are sensitive and powerful.

