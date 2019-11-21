Horoscopes | Nov. 22, 2019

Birthdays: Scarlett Johansson, 35; Mark Ruffalo, 52; Jamie Lee Curtis, 61; Steve Van Zandt, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put an all-out effort into whatever you do, but don’t take on more than you can handle. It’s better to do an excellent job than try to break a record.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Anxiousness will push you to act prematurely. Use discipline and hard work to reach your goal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll be able to drum up the enthusiasm and support you need to forge ahead with something you want to pursue. Matters concerning your past and an older relative should be handled with care and plenty of attention.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look at all sides of a situation before you make a move. Talks will help you understand what’s possible and encourage you to try doing things differently.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Socialize, attend a party, relax and have some fun. Romance is on the rise, and personal improvements can be initiated.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take whatever you want to do and move it outside your home environment. Explore creative outlets, or do something to improve your relationship with someone you love.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Engage in an activity or project that you want to pursue. Discuss the changes you want to make and, once approved, take action.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): How you help others will make a difference in the way you feel about life. There will be a fine line between giving too much and too little.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take whatever you do seriously, and do it right the first time. Choose love over chaos.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep life simple, accomplishments doable and your plans affordable. Diplomacy will make a difference to how well your ideas are received.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Evaluate your mental, physical and emotional status as well as your financial or legal position. Consider adjustments that will ease stress and help you make attitude improvements.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll have to multitask to accomplish your plans. Use intelligence to be open to suggestions, and consider joining forces with someone who has just as much to offer as you do.