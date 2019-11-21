OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Nov. 21
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | Nov. 22, 2019

Originally Published: November 21, 2019 6:28 p.m.

Birthdays: Scarlett Johansson, 35; Mark Ruffalo, 52; Jamie Lee Curtis, 61; Steve Van Zandt, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put an all-out effort into whatever you do, but don’t take on more than you can handle. It’s better to do an excellent job than try to break a record.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Anxiousness will push you to act prematurely. Use discipline and hard work to reach your goal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll be able to drum up the enthusiasm and support you need to forge ahead with something you want to pursue. Matters concerning your past and an older relative should be handled with care and plenty of attention.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look at all sides of a situation before you make a move. Talks will help you understand what’s possible and encourage you to try doing things differently.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Socialize, attend a party, relax and have some fun. Romance is on the rise, and personal improvements can be initiated.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take whatever you want to do and move it outside your home environment. Explore creative outlets, or do something to improve your relationship with someone you love.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Engage in an activity or project that you want to pursue. Discuss the changes you want to make and, once approved, take action.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): How you help others will make a difference in the way you feel about life. There will be a fine line between giving too much and too little.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take whatever you do seriously, and do it right the first time. Choose love over chaos.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep life simple, accomplishments doable and your plans affordable. Diplomacy will make a difference to how well your ideas are received.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Evaluate your mental, physical and emotional status as well as your financial or legal position. Consider adjustments that will ease stress and help you make attitude improvements.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll have to multitask to accomplish your plans. Use intelligence to be open to suggestions, and consider joining forces with someone who has just as much to offer as you do.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscopes | November 22, 2018
Horoscopes for Nov. 22, 2016
Horoscopes | Nov. 22
Horoscopes | Jan. 10
Horoscope | January 4, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News