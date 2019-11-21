Kingman man arrested on charges of molestation of a child
KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Michael Trey Hefner, 19, of Kingman, after being contacted by Huntington Beach Police Department regarding a delayed report of child molestation from 2017 at a residence in the 1800 block of Hearne Avenue.
Detectives interviewed the female victim, who was 10-years-old at the time, and she alleged that Hefner, her older stepbrother, would force her to engage in sexual acts on multiple occasions. On Tuesday, Nov. 19, detectives responded to Hefner’s residence for interviews. During the interview, law enforcement says Hefner admitted to engaging in sexual contact with the victim.
Michael Trey Hefner was arrested on suspicion of two felony counts of molestation of a child. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be submitted pending the outcome of the investigation, the Sheriff’s office said.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Black Bear Diner: ‘Eat, drink and be beary’
- Mohave 911
- Rights of way dedications for Rancho Santa Fe interchange head to Council
- Kingman Miner Reader's Choice Awards
- Kingman Miner becomes triweekly Nov. 20
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Black Bear Diner: ‘Eat, drink and be beary’
- Mohave 911
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: