Letter | Social Club thanks event sponsors

Editor,

The Kingman Arizona Social Club would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to those that supported our Charity Benefit and Sale for our Disabled American Veterans, the Kingman Police Department K-9 Unit, and the Mohave County Sheriff's Department K-9 Unit.

Our sponsors were Kingman Chevrolet and Buick, Kingman Daily Miner, Home Depot, Home 2 Suites by Hilton; the Aquarius, Edgewater and Colorado Belle casinos, Anderson Ford-Lincoln, True Value hardware, radio station KGMN Super Country, Mertens Heavy Equipment, radio station KZKE oldies, Budweiser, radio station KYAT 1180AM, Tractor Supply, Valle Vista Golf Course and Club, and Desert Diamond Distillery.

Thank you again for your support.