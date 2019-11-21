Letter | Social Club thanks event sponsors
Editor,
The Kingman Arizona Social Club would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to those that supported our Charity Benefit and Sale for our Disabled American Veterans, the Kingman Police Department K-9 Unit, and the Mohave County Sheriff's Department K-9 Unit.
Our sponsors were Kingman Chevrolet and Buick, Kingman Daily Miner, Home Depot, Home 2 Suites by Hilton; the Aquarius, Edgewater and Colorado Belle casinos, Anderson Ford-Lincoln, True Value hardware, radio station KGMN Super Country, Mertens Heavy Equipment, radio station KZKE oldies, Budweiser, radio station KYAT 1180AM, Tractor Supply, Valle Vista Golf Course and Club, and Desert Diamond Distillery.
Thank you again for your support.
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Mohave 911
- Rights of way dedications for Rancho Santa Fe interchange head to Council
- Kingman Miner Reader's Choice Awards
- Excessive barking could cost dog owners $250
- Obituary
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Black Bear Diner: ‘Eat, drink and be beary’
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: