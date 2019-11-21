Meah Wilson making strides at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

KINGMAN – The transition from high school to college can sometimes be difficult, but don’t tell that to Meah Wilson.

The Lee Williams High School graduate has embraced the challenge and found success with the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University women’s cross country team in Prescott, Arizona.

“Meah had a huge jump up in her fitness and running ability from last year,” said Eagles head coach Chris Bray. “She stayed here over the summer to work and train. So she came into this season in even better shape than she came into the season last year. We were really excited about that from the first day of practice.”

And the dedication has paid off as Wilson helped lead Embry-Riddle to its fifth straight California Pacific Conference championship earlier this month at Woodward Park in Fresno, California.

Wilson, a sophomore, finished in sixth place (19:21) out of 65 runners and was named to the All-Cal Pac first team along with four of her teammates who finished in the top 5.

“Meah did what she was capable of, which was fantastic,” Bray said. “She finished high in the Cal Pac Championship, which really helped the team. She’s been doing a great job all year. She doesn’t complain about the workout. She just knows, ‘This is how we get better.’ We saw it, too, but she saw the improvement last year and then this year she is improving again. We’re just thrilled with how she’s been working and it is really paying off.”

Wilson and the Eagles will need to take it to another level Friday as they compete at NAIA Women’s Cross Country National Championships in Vancouver, Washington.

However, Embry-Riddle should have the upper hand compared to the competition.

“When it comes to the terrain, we’re only at 200 feet elevation,” Bray said of Vancouver. “Prescott being at 5,200 feet elevation, we have an advantage. But mostly all of our races have been on dirt. This is a 100 percent grass course, except for a couple of road crossings.”

The Eagles have prepared for the difference by practicing on Embry-Riddle’s intramural grass fields.

That should help out, along with the early practices in Prescott.

“I think the conditions are going to be favorable for us compared to some of the other schools,” Bray said. “It’s supposed to be in the low 40s, high 30s in (Vancouver). But we trained at 6 a.m., so Prescott has been in the low 30s. This is just like us showing up to practice. We’re going to be good with it.”

Only time will tell how the Eagles fare Friday, but the future is bright for Wilson and the rest of the squad.

“I think Meah is going to continue to improve because she has that work ethic and she is doing all the right things,” Bray said. “We give them a little bit more work as they get older because they can handle it. We don’t want to overload someone just for the sake of working hard. It has to be smart work. I can see her getting better and better.”