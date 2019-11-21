No. 6 Oregon aiming to keep CFP hopes against Arizona State

Oregon wrapped up the Pac-12 North title with a 34-6 home win over Arizona and are still in the mix for the College Football Playoff at No. 6 in the latest rankings.

To have a shot at the CFP, the Ducks cannot afford a slipup on the road against an Arizona State team that’s lost four straight. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Tempe.

The Sun Devils need one victory in their final two games to become bowl eligible for the second straight season under coach Herm Edwards.

KEY MATCHUP

Oregon QB Justin Herbert vs. Arizona State’s defense. Herbert has been superb during his senior season, throwing for 2,662 yards and 28 touchdowns with three interceptions while completing 70% of his passes.

He did lose a target last weekend, when freshman receiver MyCah Pittman broke his arm.

He will miss six weeks. Arizona State has struggled getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks and its 115th in the FBS in passing defense, allowing 270.9 yards per game.

No. 7 Utah rolls into road game against struggling Arizona

Arizona needs a win to snap a five-game losing streak and keep its hope for a trip to a bowl game alive.

Utah is in the hunt for a spot in the College Football Playoff but can’t afford another loss.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona QBs Grant Gunnell and Khalil Tate against Utah’s defense.

Gunnell and Tate had a rough game against Oregon last week in a 34-6 loss and another challenge awaits against the Utes.

Utah has held four of its last five opponents to seven points or less.

FACTS & FIGURES

It’s the first time since 2011 that Arizona has played back-to-back games against teams ranked in the AP Top 10. The Wildcats played No. 6 Oregon last week.

Arizona is 2-2 all-time against Utah when the Utes have been nationally ranked. Four years ago, Arizona beat 10th-ranked Utah 37-30 in double overtime.